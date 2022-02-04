Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Heavenly Desserts will open at Unit 3 Fountain Park, 130 Dundee Street, on Monday, February 14 , and will offer a selection of desserts, including vegan and gluten free options.

The new arrival is part of a large roll-out which will see 50 stores opened in the UK by the end of this year. The company will then begin an international expansion into Canada.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heavenly Desserts is due to open in Edinburgh

It also plans to open stores in Pakistan, Denmark and the US.

It comes after Heavenly Desserts was crowned the Best Dessert Restaurant by Deliveroo last year.

Paige Hilliard, marketing executive, said: “We’re very excited to make our debut in Scotland and there’s no better place to start than the capital. We really can’t wait to see the city’s reaction to what we have to offer and hope this will be the first of many stores in Scotland.

“Heavenly Desserts is super excited to include Edinburgh on its journey to becoming the most recognised franchise globally within luxury desserts.”

She added: “Despite the challenges the hospitality industry has faced over the last year, we’re so happy with the company’s growth, how we’ve adapted and our continuous development as a brand.

“Our customers understand our vision and through the love and dedication we put into creating our desserts, our customers truly love what we have to offer.”

The Edinburgh store will be the company’s 36th store.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.