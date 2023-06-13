It’s ice cream weather – and we’ve rounded up 12 of the best places to grab a delicious ice cream in Edinburgh and the Lothians.
Whatever your favourite flavour, and however many scoops you can handle, Scotland’s capital city and the surrounding area has plenty of amazing places to get your ice cream fix.
1. Nice ices
Take a look through our photo gallery to discover 12 places in Edinburgh where the ice cream is incredible. Photo: Third Party
2. Sugar House
Where: 2 King's Road, Edinburgh EH15 1EA. One of the best places to get ice cream in Portobello before heading to the beach, You can tell how good it is by the huge queues whenever the sun is shining. Photo: Third Party
3. Mary's Milk Bar
Where: 19 Grassmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2HS. Mary makes all the gelato and chocolate every morning. The flavours change each day and each season - no day is the same. But it's always delicious. Photo: Third Party
4. Artisan Gelato
Where: 21 Cockburn Street, Edinburgh EH1 1BP. Escape into a world of indulgence at Artisan Gelato Bistro, where every scoop of handcrafted gelato is a blissful experience. Photo: Third Party