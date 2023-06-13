News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh ice cream: 12 great places for ice cream in Edinburgh and the Lothians, including The Little Parlour

It’s ice cream weather – and we’ve rounded up 12 of the best places to grab a delicious ice cream in Edinburgh and the Lothians.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 13th Jun 2023, 14:49 BST

Whatever your favourite flavour, and however many scoops you can handle, Scotland’s capital city and the surrounding area has plenty of amazing places to get your ice cream fix.

Have a scroll through our photo gallery and discover 12 places in Edinburgh where the ice cream is to die for.

1. Nice ices

Where: 2 King's Road, Edinburgh EH15 1EA. One of the best places to get ice cream in Portobello before heading to the beach, You can tell how good it is by the huge queues whenever the sun is shining.

2. Sugar House

Where: 19 Grassmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2HS. Mary makes all the gelato and chocolate every morning. The flavours change each day and each season - no day is the same. But it's always delicious.

3. Mary's Milk Bar

Where: 21 Cockburn Street, Edinburgh EH1 1BP. Escape into a world of indulgence at Artisan Gelato Bistro, where every scoop of handcrafted gelato is a blissful experience.

4. Artisan Gelato

