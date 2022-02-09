Edinburgh named as UK city with the most romantic restaurants to spend Valentine's Day in, according to study
Anyone spending Valentine’s Day in Edinburgh is in luck, as a study has found that the Capital has the most romantic restaurants per person in the UK.
While London has 1,876 romantic eateries – the highest number in the nation – Edinburgh came in at number one, as it has the most per person.
The study, carried out by Share to Buy, discovered that the Capital has an offering of 268 restaurants, which is one per 1,892 inhabitants (or per 946 couples).
Nearby Glasgow took the number three slot. The city, which is the most populated in Scotland, has 220 romantic restaurants according to Trip Advisor, meaning there is one per 2,873 people.
Edinburgh was also named as the second-best spot for romantic and affordable dining, being beaten out by Newcastle.
According to the study, the Capital has 434 budget restaurants that would be suitable for a Valentine’s Day meal.
Edinburgh was also recognised as the fourth best city in the UK for LGBTQ+ dating.