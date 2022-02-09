Edinburgh named as UK city with the most romantic restaurants to spend Valentine's Day in, according to study

Anyone spending Valentine’s Day in Edinburgh is in luck, as a study has found that the Capital has the most romantic restaurants per person in the UK.

By Anna Bryan
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 2:33 pm

While London has 1,876 romantic eateries – the highest number in the nation – Edinburgh came in at number one, as it has the most per person.

The study, carried out by Share to Buy, discovered that the Capital has an offering of 268 restaurants, which is one per 1,892 inhabitants (or per 946 couples).

Read More

Read More
Valentine’s Day: Date ideas for couples in Edinburgh and the Lothians

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Nearby Glasgow took the number three slot. The city, which is the most populated in Scotland, has 220 romantic restaurants according to Trip Advisor, meaning there is one per 2,873 people.

Edinburgh was also named as the second-best spot for romantic and affordable dining, being beaten out by Newcastle.

According to the study, the Capital has 434 budget restaurants that would be suitable for a Valentine’s Day meal.

Edinburgh was also recognised as the fourth best city in the UK for LGBTQ+ dating.

According to the study, Edinburgh has 268 romantic restaurants where you could treat your Valentine's Day date.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

EdinburghLondonGlasgowScotlandLGBTQ+