Edinburgh Old Town's Cafe 1505 reopens its doors with a top range of tasty treats
A popular Old Town eatery will reopen its doors stocked with treats from a host of leading local merchants.
Returning after lockdown, Cafe 1505 will resume business with produce from the Scicilian Pastry Shop and the renowned coffee and tea merchants Brodies.
The cafe, owned by the Royal College of Surgeons, will serve fresh delicacies from the family owned pastry shop daily, alongside specialty teas and coffees brewed by Brodies in Musselburgh.
Other new additions to the old town establishment include freshly squeezed fruit juices, the ingredients of which customers can choose themselves, and a ‘Grab and Go’ lunch meal deal. From 2pm every day, the café will also offer afternoon tea and grazing boards.
Profits made by Cafe 1505 will go towards the charitable aims of the College, which are education, assessment, and advancement in surgical standards worldwide.
Scott Mitchell, Managing Director at Surgeons Quarter, said: “As the city is set to return to some form of normality in August with the festival, there is no better time to reopen Café 1505.
“Its doors have been closed since March 2020, as we have been working hard to tailor our offering and we’re delighted to reopen with two great suppliers on board.
He added: “The team are looking forward to playing their part in creating quality fresh food and drink offerings, assisting our charitable aims and helping to boost the hospitality industry in Edinburgh after a challenging year.
“With Sicilian bakery and Brodies onboard, we’re looking forward to the future and can’t wait to greet our existing customers, as well as welcome some new faces to the café.”
Stephen McLay at Brodies said: “Edinburgh New Town is extremely busy throughout August, and although it isn’t the same as usual, we are still looking forward to being part of the buzz and excitement whilst providing some top-quality brew at café 1505.”