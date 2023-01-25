News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Take a look through our picture gallery to see 10 pubs in Edinburgh with pool tables.

Edinburgh pubs: 10 bars with pool tables in Edinburgh, including The City Cafe and The Harp and Castle

As bar games go, pool is always a lot of fun. And whether you’re playing with mates over a few pints or taking on randoms in the bar, it’s not hard to know why it’s everybody's favourite pub sport.

By Gary Flockhart
15 minutes ago
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 3:44pm

For those wanting a few games of pool in Edinburgh, there are plenty of great places to go – just make sure you don't end up playing Trainspotting’s Francis Begbie.

Take a look through our picture gallery to see 10 pubs in Edinburgh with pool tables.

1. The Ball Room Sports Bar (two venues)

Where: 25 Jocks Lodge, Edinburgh EH8 7AA. 3 Jordan Lane, Morningside, Edinburgh EH10 4RB

Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales

2. The Black Bull

Where: 43 Leith Street, Edinburgh EH1 3BH

Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales

3. Gladstones

Where: 1-2 Mill Lane, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6TJ

Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales

4. Bar 50

Where: 50 Blackfriars Street, Edinburgh EH1 1NE

Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Edinburgh