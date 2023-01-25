Edinburgh pubs: 10 bars with pool tables in Edinburgh, including The City Cafe and The Harp and Castle
As bar games go, pool is always a lot of fun. And whether you’re playing with mates over a few pints or taking on randoms in the bar, it’s not hard to know why it’s everybody's favourite pub sport.
For those wanting a few games of pool in Edinburgh, there are plenty of great places to go – just make sure you don't end up playing Trainspotting’s Francis Begbie.
Take a look through our picture gallery to see 10 pubs in Edinburgh with pool tables.
