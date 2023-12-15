News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Edinburgh pubs: 20 photos of Edinburgh's very finest bars to drink in, according to The Good Pub Guide

The Good Pub Guide knows a thing or two about great places to enjoy a few drinks – and the respected publication has put together a list of the best pubs in Edinburgh.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 15th Dec 2023, 14:27 GMT

The guide’s writers have chosen some old favourites loved by locals, but there are also a few surprises in there.

Have a look through our photo gallery to see which 20 pubs in the Capital the Good Pub Guide thinks are worth a visit – and let us know your own favourites in the comments section before you go.

Where: James Court, Lawnmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2PB

1. Jolly Judge

Where: James Court, Lawnmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2PB Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: 25 Forrest Road, Edinburgh EH1 2QH

2. Sandy Bell's

Where: 25 Forrest Road, Edinburgh EH1 2QH Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: 1 Comely Bank Rd, Stockbridge, Edinburgh EH4 1DR. Photo: The Scran and Scallie/Marc Millar Photography

3. The Scran and Scallie

Where: 1 Comely Bank Rd, Stockbridge, Edinburgh EH4 1DR. Photo: The Scran and Scallie/Marc Millar Photography Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: 82 High Street, Edinburgh EH1 1LL

4. The Inn On The Mile

Where: 82 High Street, Edinburgh EH1 1LL Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh