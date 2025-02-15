Edinburgh pubs: 25 photos of Edinburgh's last ‘proper’ traditional old-man pubs

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 15th Feb 2025, 04:00 BST
Here we take a look at some of the best classic, traditional Edinburgh pubs still standing in the city today.

In an age where trendy style bars seem to pop up in Edinburgh every other week, it's good to know there’s still a place for the classic ‘old-school’ pubs.

Of course, a worrying number of these pubs have called last orders in recent years – but thankfully, the cherished boozers on our list are still serving pints in traditional surroundings.

Scroll through our picture gallery to see 25 of Edinburgh's last remaining ‘proper’ pubs – and please let us know your own favourites in the comments section before you go.

1. 25 photos of Edinburgh's last ‘proper’ traditional old-man pubs

Browse our picture gallery to see 25 of Edinburgh's last remaining ‘proper’ pubs. Photo: CAMRA

Where: 367 Leith Walk, Edinburgh EH6 8SE.

2. Robbie's

Where: 367 Leith Walk, Edinburgh EH6 8SE. Photo: Third Party

Address: 233-235 Causewayside, Edinburgh, EH9 1PH.

3. Old Bell Inn

Address: 233-235 Causewayside, Edinburgh, EH9 1PH. Photo: Third Party

Address: 79 Restalrig Road South, Edinburgh EH7 6JD

4. Logan's Rest

Address: 79 Restalrig Road South, Edinburgh EH7 6JD Photo: Third Party

