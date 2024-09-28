Earlier this week, CAMRA released its Good Beer Guide 2025, which is celebrating its 52nd edition with not one but two covers featuring two of the UK’s favourite locals – Emmerdale’s Woolpack and Coronation Street’s Rovers Return Inn.

The book, which features 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nations’ pubs. Despite the tough trading environment facing a lot of licensees, they continue to battle against the odds, and the Good Beer Guide boasts over 900 pubs that are new to this edition.

You can get detailed descriptions of what makes the pubs championed in the guide so special by purchasing a copy. The Good Beer Guide 2025 is available to order now here.

Find out the 11 new Edinburgh and Lothians entries by scrolling through the gallery below – and don’t forget to check out the 25 Edinburgh pubs included in the guide by clicking here.

The 11 Edinburgh and Lothians entries in CAMRA's Good Beer Guide

Halfway House Where: 24 Fleshmarket Close, Edinburgh, EH1 1BX

Caley Picture House Where: 31 Lothian Road, Edinburgh EH1 2DJ.

Third Party Where: 8 Leven Street, Edinburgh EH3 9LG.