News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing

Edinburgh pubs: The 12 best bars in Edinburgh right now according to Time Out – including The City Cafe

The team at Time Out have a knack for finding the best places for a cool beer, cocktail or G&T – as you’ll see from their latest round-up.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 31st Jul 2023, 15:52 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 15:52 BST

The publication’s writers have compiled a list of what they consider to be the best bars in Edinburgh right now, and they’ve included some great venues.

Take a look through our picture gallery to see where Time Out recommend going for a tipple or two. And before you go, let us know your own favourites in the comments section.

Where: 37-39 Leven Street, Edinburgh EH3 9LH. Time Out says: The Blackbird attracts a hip-young-thing clientele who create a not-unpleasantly-busy atmosphere most nights of the week.

1. The Blackbird

Where: 37-39 Leven Street, Edinburgh EH3 9LH. Time Out says: The Blackbird attracts a hip-young-thing clientele who create a not-unpleasantly-busy atmosphere most nights of the week. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: 4 Grassmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2JU. Time Out says: There are three storeys to this Grassmarket bar, including a rooftop terrace that’s perfect for summertime drinking.

2. Cold Town House

Where: 4 Grassmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2JU. Time Out says: There are three storeys to this Grassmarket bar, including a rooftop terrace that’s perfect for summertime drinking. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: 142 Duke Street, Edinburgh EH6 8HR. Time Out says: A stylish bar with a maritime theme that boasts an extremely relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

3. Nauticus

Where: 142 Duke Street, Edinburgh EH6 8HR. Time Out says: A stylish bar with a maritime theme that boasts an extremely relaxed and friendly atmosphere. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: 133 Lothian Road, Edinburgh EH3 9AB. Time Out: It’s an altar to the creation and appreciation of the not-so-humble brewski.

4. The Hanging Bat

Where: 133 Lothian Road, Edinburgh EH3 9AB. Time Out: It’s an altar to the creation and appreciation of the not-so-humble brewski. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Edinburgh