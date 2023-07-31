The team at Time Out have a knack for finding the best places for a cool beer, cocktail or G&T – as you’ll see from their latest round-up.
The publication’s writers have compiled a list of what they consider to be the best bars in Edinburgh right now, and they’ve included some great venues.
Take a look through our picture gallery to see where Time Out recommend going for a tipple or two. And before you go, let us know your own favourites in the comments section.
1. The Blackbird
Where: 37-39 Leven Street, Edinburgh EH3 9LH. Time Out says: The Blackbird attracts a hip-young-thing clientele who create a not-unpleasantly-busy atmosphere most nights of the week. Photo: Third Party
2. Cold Town House
Where: 4 Grassmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2JU. Time Out says: There are three storeys to this Grassmarket bar, including a rooftop terrace that’s perfect for summertime drinking. Photo: Third Party
3. Nauticus
Where: 142 Duke Street, Edinburgh EH6 8HR. Time Out says: A stylish bar with a maritime theme that boasts an extremely relaxed and friendly atmosphere. Photo: Third Party
4. The Hanging Bat
Where: 133 Lothian Road, Edinburgh EH3 9AB. Time Out: It’s an altar to the creation and appreciation of the not-so-humble brewski. Photo: Third Party