Here are some of the most beautiful pubs in Edinburgh, according to our readers.

Edinburgh is reckoned to have more pubs per square metre than any city in the UK – and the best of them are truly stunning.

From old-fashioned watering holes with original interiors that make you feel like you’ve stepped back in time, to trendy style bars. there really is something to suit all tastes in our bar-illiant city.

We asked Evening News readers on our Facebook Page to pick the most beautful bar in the entire city, and hundreds of you answered.

We asked Evening News readers on our Facebook Page to pick the most beautful bar in the entire city, and hundreds of you answered.

2 . The Theatre Royal Where: 25-27 Greenside Place, Edinburgh EH1 3AA. A stunning bar beside the Edinburgh Playhouse with elegant chandeliers, vintage fireplaces and a stylish island bar. Photo: The Theatre Royal Photo Sales

3 . The Guildford Arms Where: 1 West Register St, Edinburgh EH2 2AA. An old-school Victorian pub which has been family-owned since 1896. Marvel at the Rococo plaster ceiling and take in the jaw-dropping ornamented bar - one of the last to survive from the 'golden age' of Scottish pub design - as you sip on a quality real ale. Photo: Guildford Arms Photo Sales

4 . The Persevere Bar Where: 398 Easter Road, Edinburgh EH6 8HT. The Persevere Bar has traditional mahogany furnishings and bar, tiled murals, and booths. A staple of Leith, this much-loved pub serves both Scottish and Polish cuisine. Photo: The Persevere Bar Photo Sales