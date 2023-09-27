News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh pubs: The 25 best pubs in Edinburgh, according to CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2024 – in pictures

Here are 25 of the best pubs in Edinburgh, according to CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide for 2024
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 28th Sep 2023, 00:01 BST

As you might guess, the members of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) know a good pub when they see one – and Edinburgh has more than a few of those.

CAMRA has just released its Good Beer Guide, which is celebrating its 51st edition with a striking cover and a foreword supplied by Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson.

The Guide, which surveys 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs.

To order The Good Beer Guide 2024, click here.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 25 pubs in Edinburgh which were championed in the latest guide.

Where: 3-5 Rose Street, Edinburgh EH2 2PR.

1. Abbotsford Bar & Restaurant

Where: 3-5 Rose Street, Edinburgh EH2 2PR. Photo: Third Party

Where: 168 Rose Street, Edinburgh EH2 4BA.

2. The Black Cat

Where: 168 Rose Street, Edinburgh EH2 4BA. Photo: Third Party

Where: 1 West Register Street, Edinburgh EH2 2AA.

3. Guildford Arms

Where: 1 West Register Street, Edinburgh EH2 2AA. Photo: Third Party

Where: 7 James Court, Edinburgh EH1 2PB.

4. Jolly Judge

Where: 7 James Court, Edinburgh EH1 2PB. Photo: Third Party

