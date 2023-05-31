Bellfield Beer Garden & Tap Room is often described as a ‘hidden gem’ thanks to its tucked-away location – and it’s fair to say many locals don't even know it's there, despite it being just a stone’s throw from the city centre.

Based in Stanley Place, at Abbeyhill, the secluded venue has an indoor taproom and outdoor beer garden with sheltered booths – making it perfect for those days even when the sun isn’t shining.

Named Best Taproom in the 2022 Scottish Beer Awards, it’s just a short walk from the Scottish Parliament and Holyrood Park.

Bellfield Beer Garden & Tap Room offers a full range of craft beers – brewed in the onsite brewhouse – and guest beers (on draught and in can, in the fridge). There’s always a low/no alcohol option and a wide range of spirits, soft drinks from small suppliers and organic wines.

Every weekend, the venue features food from a different local pop-up to complement the beers on offer. From authentic Mexican tacos and Spanish tapas to Vietnamese Banh Mi and Scottish sourced specialities, there is always something delicious to munch on.

Taproom manager Gregor Zielinski says: “Since opening our tap room and beer garden, we've been recognised for the quality of our beer and the warmth of our welcome.

“We’re often described as a ‘hidden gem’ because we’re tucked away, down a lane in Abbeyhill.

“We love good food at Bellfield and know that there’s nothing better than a beer and some seriously tasty cuisine, so there’s always a great food pop up to discover at the weekends.”

Take a look through our photo gallery for a look at this ‘hidden gem’.

Room for everyone Bellfield has ten covered booths, each of which comfortably seats 8-10 people - all heated and offering free wifi and charging points. One Mega booth will seat a larger group of 12 – ideal for a friends or family get-together. Smaller tables seat 2/4 people. There are plenty of tables indoors and a cosy wood-burning stove for colder weather. All tables can be booked.

CAMRA happy Bellfield Beer Garden & Tap Room is CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) accredited and serves the largest selection of gluten free beers on draught anywhere in UK.

Big selection Bellfield serves its own award-winning beers in keg and cask and seasonal 'specials' fresh from the brewhouse adjacent, alongside guest beers on draught and lots more in can/bottle in the fridge; artisan soft drinks; small batch Scottish cider and spirits (gin, rum, vodka); organic wine; cocktails and a good range of single malt whiskies. It also has a lovely cider on draught (always) from a small Scottish supplier - Cairn O'Mhor.