Edinburgh pubs: The hidden gem Edinburgh beer garden that some locals don't even know is there - in pictures
Based in Stanley Place, at Abbeyhill, the secluded venue has an indoor taproom and outdoor beer garden with sheltered booths – making it perfect for those days even when the sun isn’t shining.
Named Best Taproom in the 2022 Scottish Beer Awards, it’s just a short walk from the Scottish Parliament and Holyrood Park.
Bellfield Beer Garden & Tap Room offers a full range of craft beers – brewed in the onsite brewhouse – and guest beers (on draught and in can, in the fridge). There’s always a low/no alcohol option and a wide range of spirits, soft drinks from small suppliers and organic wines.
Every weekend, the venue features food from a different local pop-up to complement the beers on offer. From authentic Mexican tacos and Spanish tapas to Vietnamese Banh Mi and Scottish sourced specialities, there is always something delicious to munch on.
Taproom manager Gregor Zielinski says: “Since opening our tap room and beer garden, we've been recognised for the quality of our beer and the warmth of our welcome.
“We’re often described as a ‘hidden gem’ because we’re tucked away, down a lane in Abbeyhill.
“We love good food at Bellfield and know that there’s nothing better than a beer and some seriously tasty cuisine, so there’s always a great food pop up to discover at the weekends.”
