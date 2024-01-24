Edinburgh pubs: Wetherspoon toilets in two of Edinburgh’s busiest bars are ranked as the ‘worst in Britain’
Britain’s ‘best and worst’ Wetherspoons toilets have been named – and it’s bad news for two of Edinburgh’s biggest pubs.
In a recent survey conducted by The Daily Express, the top Wetherspoons locations across the nation were ranked 1 through 10, securing their status as some of the UK’s favourite pubs. Now, Croydex, a leading bathroom supplier, shone a spotlight on the often-overlooked but critical aspect of restroom hygiene.
Croydex revisited the nation’s top-rated Spoons, reevaluating and reordering them based on the negative TripAdvisor reviews specifically citing unfavourable experiences in the bathrooms, along with the top reasons why customers have left the loos dissatisfied.
The Peter Cushing, Withstable, and The Admiral Collingwood Ilfracombe branches have maintained strong positions at 6th and 7th on the restroom rating. However, the previous champion, The Imperial in Exeter, faced a setback, with almost 30% of negative reviews citing a missing loo roll and an unpleasant odour during their toilet trip.
Sadly, Edinburgh is home to the two lowest-rated Wetherspoons bathrooms in Britain. A whopping 35% of visitors reviewing The Standing Order on George Street experienced an unwelcome odor during their restroom breaks, while The Caley Picture House on Lothian Road was criticised by customers for having no toilet roll.