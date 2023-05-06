News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh restaurants: 10 of the best child-friendly eateries in Edinburgh according to parents – in pictures

Parents know how tricky it is to find places for a great family dining experience – but worry not, as we’ve compiled a handy list of the best child-friendly restaurants in Edinburgh.

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 6th May 2023, 04:55 BST

Many of the cafes and restaurants on our list have dedicated kids menus, highchairs, changing facilities and good changing facilities, and some even have outdoor play areas and activities to keep the little ones entertained while you relax.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 10 of the best child-friendly restaurants in Scotland’s capital, according to Nursery and Schools Guides, who asked local parents for their recommendations.

And before you go, let us know your own favourite family eateries in the comments section.

1. Child-friendly restaurants in Edinburgh

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 10 of the best child-friendly restaurants in Scotland’s capital. Photo: Third Party

Where: 2 Sibbald Walk, Edinburgh EH8 8FT

2. Loudons New Waverley

Where: 2 Sibbald Walk, Edinburgh EH8 8FT Photo: Third Party

Where: 3-45 High Street, Edinburgh EH1 1SR

3. The Storytelling Cafe

Where: 3-45 High Street, Edinburgh EH1 1SR Photo: Third Party

Where: 35 Nicolson Street EH8 9BE

4. The City Restaurant

Where: 35 Nicolson Street EH8 9BE Photo: Third Party

