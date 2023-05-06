Parents know how tricky it is to find places for a great family dining experience – but worry not, as we’ve compiled a handy list of the best child-friendly restaurants in Edinburgh.

Many of the cafes and restaurants on our list have dedicated kids menus, highchairs, changing facilities and good changing facilities, and some even have outdoor play areas and activities to keep the little ones entertained while you relax.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 10 of the best child-friendly restaurants in Scotland’s capital, according to Nursery and Schools Guides, who asked local parents for their recommendations.

And before you go, let us know your own favourite family eateries in the comments section.

Child-friendly restaurants in Edinburgh Take a look through our photo gallery to see 10 of the best child-friendly restaurants in Scotland's capital.

Loudons New Waverley Where: 2 Sibbald Walk, Edinburgh EH8 8FT

The Storytelling Cafe Where: 3-45 High Street, Edinburgh EH1 1SR

The City Restaurant Where: 35 Nicolson Street EH8 9BE

