Enjoy trying international cuisine, but often struggle to find somewhere authentic in Edinburgh? Well, look no further...
Here are 15 restaurants right here in Edinburgh where you can find world cuisines you may not have tried.
1. Nepalese
Cockburn Street's Gurkha Cafe has an extensive variety of extraordinary Nepalese delicacies.
2. Venezuelan
Tucked away in Stockbridge is Venezuelan restaurant Sabor Criollo, who along with their menu have a selection of Latin American beers and wines, as well as exotic Latin American cocktails.
3. Kurdish and Middle Eastern
Hanams, on Johnston Terrace, describes itself as a "gregarious, central Kurdish and Middle Eastern restaurant" with a shisa pipes area and a dry bar. Try the hummus, baba ganush and falafel, shawarma wraps, slow-cooked meat on the bone, or tasty grilled kebab.
4. Vietnamese
SEN Vietnamese Dining bring contemporary Vietnamese food, and the vibrant culture that goes with it, to West Nicolson Street.
