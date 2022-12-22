News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Here are 15 restaurants right here in Edinburgh where you can find some world cuisines you might not have tried.

Edinburgh restaurants: 15 alternative world cuisines you can find in Edinburgh, from Tanzanian to Malysian

Enjoy trying international cuisine, but often struggle to find somewhere authentic in Edinburgh? Well, look no further...

By Gary Flockhart
4 minutes ago

Here are 15 restaurants right here in Edinburgh where you can find world cuisines you may not have tried.

Take a look through our picture gallery and then pick a favourite.

1. Nepalese

Cockburn Street's Gurkha Cafe has an extensive variety of extraordinary Nepalese delicacies.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

2. Venezuelan

Tucked away in Stockbridge is Venezuelan restaurant Sabor Criollo, who along with their menu have a selection of Latin American beers and wines, as well as exotic Latin American cocktails.

Photo: Sabor Criollo

Photo Sales

3. Kurdish and Middle Eastern

Hanams, on Johnston Terrace, describes itself as a "gregarious, central Kurdish and Middle Eastern restaurant" with a shisa pipes area and a dry bar. Try the hummus, baba ganush and falafel, shawarma wraps, slow-cooked meat on the bone, or tasty grilled kebab.

Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales

4. Vietnamese

SEN Vietnamese Dining bring contemporary Vietnamese food, and the vibrant culture that goes with it, to West Nicolson Street.

Photo: SEN Vietnamese Dining

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4