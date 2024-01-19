From fine dining establishments to authentic street food joints , Edinburgh has so many great places to eat, with something to satisfy all tastes and every budget.
The BBC Good Food team has dined its way around Scotland's capital city to produce their pick of places to eat, from 'cheap eats' to restaurants which may be a tab pricier but are perfect for that 'special occasion'. And while some of the choices won’t surprise you, there are sure to be some gems on his list you've not tried before.
Scroll through our photo gallery to see what BBC Good Food reckons to be the 28 best restaurants in Edinburgh – and let us know your own favourites in the comments section before you go.
1. Origano
Where: 236 Leith Walk, Edinburgh EH6 5EL. Best for: Casual dining, cheap eats. BBC Good Food says: This bustling premises on Leith Walk may just be the best pizzeria in town, and is complete with a wood-burning oven Photo: Third Party
2. Baba
Where: 130 George St, Edinburgh EH2 4JZ. Best for: Casual dining, cheap eats. BBC Good Food says: The people behind Glasgow restaurant Ox and Finch have brought their globetrotting culinary style to this Levantine-inspired brasserie, where Scottish nose-to-tail dining meets Yemeni cooking. Photo: Third Party
3. Salt Horse
Where: 57-61 Blackfriars St, Edinburgh EH1 1NB. Best for: Cheap eats. BBC Good Food says: Tucked away on a side street off the Royal Mile, this casual bar looks unassuming enough but it’s a place of pilgrimage for lovers of craft beer. Food is provided by a roster of kitchen residencies Photo: Third Party
4. Leith Chop House
Where: 102 Constitution St, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6AW. Best for: Casual dining, cheap eats. BBC Good Food says: With its filament lightbulbs, bare brick and high beard count, it might look like a hipster joint, but these guys take their meat very seriously. Photo: Third Party