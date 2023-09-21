News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

Edinburgh restaurants: All 16 Edinburgh and Lothians winners at Asian Restaurant Awards Scotland – in pictures

The winners of the Asian Restaurant Awards (Scotland) have been announced at a glittering ceremony in Edinburgh – and several local eateries took home prestigious prizes.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 21st Sep 2023, 13:16 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 13:16 BST

Among the big winners was Mother India Cafe on Infirmary Street, which was crowned the best Asian restaurant in Scotland at the event held at the Sheraton Grand Hotel on Monday evening.

In total, 14 of the awards went to Edinburgh venues as restaurants and takeaways across the country battled it out for gongs.

The Asian Restaurant Awards (Scotland) are organised by the Asian Catering Federation (ACF) to recognise the Asian restaurant industry for innovation, vision and exceptional food.

ACF chairman Yawar Khan said: “We congratulate all the winning establishments in making this year's Asian Restaurant Awards (Scotland), an event which showcases the top dining establishments from across the nation [and] are a key feature of Scotland’s food and cultural landscape..”

He added: “At a time when the hospitality sector is facing significant challenges with rising food and energy prices along with staff shortages, it’s important we acknowledge excellence and celebrate the success of the sector.”

Take a look through our photo gallery to see all the local winners at the 2023 Asian Restaurant Awards Scotland.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see all the local winners at the 2023 Asian Restaurant Awards (Scotland).

1. Asian Restaurant Awards (Scotland) winners

Take a look through our photo gallery to see all the local winners at the 2023 Asian Restaurant Awards (Scotland). Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: 100 St John's Rd, Corstorphine, Edinburgh EH12 8AT. Won: JUST EAT Best Takeaway/Delivery Restaurant – Edinburgh.

2. St John’s Curry Club

Where: 100 St John's Rd, Corstorphine, Edinburgh EH12 8AT. Won: JUST EAT Best Takeaway/Delivery Restaurant – Edinburgh. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: 3 Clerk Street, Loanhead EH20 9RE. Won: Joint winner of Best Asian Restaurant Midlothian.

3. The Radhuni

Where: 3 Clerk Street, Loanhead EH20 9RE. Won: Joint winner of Best Asian Restaurant Midlothian. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: 10 Gillespie Place, Edinburgh EH10 4HS. Won: Joint winner of Best Japanese Restaurant alongside Glasgow's Sapporo Teppanyaki.

4. Harajuku Kitchen

Where: 10 Gillespie Place, Edinburgh EH10 4HS. Won: Joint winner of Best Japanese Restaurant alongside Glasgow's Sapporo Teppanyaki. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghLothians