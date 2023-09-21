The winners of the Asian Restaurant Awards (Scotland) have been announced at a glittering ceremony in Edinburgh – and several local eateries took home prestigious prizes.

Among the big winners was Mother India Cafe on Infirmary Street, which was crowned the best Asian restaurant in Scotland at the event held at the Sheraton Grand Hotel on Monday evening.

In total, 14 of the awards went to Edinburgh venues as restaurants and takeaways across the country battled it out for gongs.

The Asian Restaurant Awards (Scotland) are organised by the Asian Catering Federation (ACF) to recognise the Asian restaurant industry for innovation, vision and exceptional food.

ACF chairman Yawar Khan said: “We congratulate all the winning establishments in making this year's Asian Restaurant Awards (Scotland), an event which showcases the top dining establishments from across the nation [and] are a key feature of Scotland’s food and cultural landscape..”

He added: “At a time when the hospitality sector is facing significant challenges with rising food and energy prices along with staff shortages, it’s important we acknowledge excellence and celebrate the success of the sector.”

Take a look through our photo gallery to see all the local winners at the 2023 Asian Restaurant Awards Scotland.

2 . St John’s Curry Club Where: 100 St John's Rd, Corstorphine, Edinburgh EH12 8AT. Won: JUST EAT Best Takeaway/Delivery Restaurant – Edinburgh. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . The Radhuni Where: 3 Clerk Street, Loanhead EH20 9RE. Won: Joint winner of Best Asian Restaurant Midlothian. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

4 . Harajuku Kitchen Where: 10 Gillespie Place, Edinburgh EH10 4HS. Won: Joint winner of Best Japanese Restaurant alongside Glasgow's Sapporo Teppanyaki. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales