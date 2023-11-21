News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Edinburgh restaurants: Good Food Guide names ‘the most dog friendly restaurants in Edinburgh’ – in pictures

Eat out in style with your pooch at the best dog-friendly restaurants in Edinburgh...
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 21st Nov 2023, 16:39 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 17:03 GMT

For those who like to hang out with their furry-friend, it can sometimes be tricky to find a suitable spot to eat while out and about. But worry not, as foodies bible The Good Food Guide​ has just released its annual list of the best dog-friendly restaurants in Edinburgh.

Speaking about this year’s list, a spokesperson for the website said: “The Scottish capital is home to some exceptional restaurants, pubs and cafes – including a handful that won't mind a well-behaved pooch in tow”.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see what The Good Food Guide considers the most dog friendly restaurants in Edinburgh for 2023.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see what The Good Food Guide considers Edinburgh's best dog-friendly restaurants.

1. Dog-friendly restaurants

Take a look through our photo gallery to see what The Good Food Guide considers Edinburgh's best dog-friendly restaurants. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: 356 Castlehill, Edinburgh EH1 2NF.

2. Cannonball

Where: 356 Castlehill, Edinburgh EH1 2NF. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: 14-17 Bruntsfield Pl, Edinburgh EH10 4HN

3. Kora by Tom Kitchin

Where: 14-17 Bruntsfield Pl, Edinburgh EH10 4HN Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: 56 Broughton St, Edinburgh EH1 3SA.

4. L'Escargot Bleu Restaurant

Where: 56 Broughton St, Edinburgh EH1 3SA. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh