Edinburgh restaurants: Good Food Guide names ‘the most dog friendly restaurants in Edinburgh’ – in pictures
For those who like to hang out with their furry-friend, it can sometimes be tricky to find a suitable spot to eat while out and about. But worry not, as foodies bible The Good Food Guide has just released its annual list of the best dog-friendly restaurants in Edinburgh.
Speaking about this year’s list, a spokesperson for the website said: “The Scottish capital is home to some exceptional restaurants, pubs and cafes – including a handful that won't mind a well-behaved pooch in tow”.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see what The Good Food Guide considers the most dog friendly restaurants in Edinburgh for 2023.