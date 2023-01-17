The Black Grape Restaurant and Wine Bar has opened on Edinburgh’s historic Royal Mile – and the owners have given a first look inside their incredible new venue.

With an emphasis on quality locally-sourced produce, the sharing-style menu is designed to create a feast for sharing at the table, or simply to enjoy with a glass of wine in the sumptuously appointed bar.

Divided into sections of meat & game, fish & shells, raw, small plates, sides and snacks, the menu presents bold flavour combinations skilfully executed by head chef Owen Morrice.

Accompanied by an impressive drinks list, including sixteen original cocktails and wines from boutique and esoteric producers, The Black Grape delivers a laid-back dining experience in sleek surroundings.

The 60-cover venue is split over two levels, with the bar occupying the street-level entrance area, where a communal 10-seater table takes centre stage. Seating is also available at the terrazzo-topped bar and individual high tables.

Up a few steps, yet still visible from the bar, the bright and airy restaurant features a discreet private booth and elegant half-moon banquettes of soft lichen green leather that look out over the Royal Mile.

The Black Grape takes inspiration from the world’s best restaurants where innovative cuisine and polished service come together in a convivial and relaxed environment. The menu encourages sharing, inviting diners to experience dishes from every section to create a feast at the table.

Take a look through our picture gallery for a first look at the stunning new venue.

1. The Black Grape The Black Grape is the first restaurant venture from Murray Ainslie and business partners Stuart Hunter and Cameron Taylor. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2. The Exterior The Black Grape Restaurant and Wine Bar has opened on Edinburgh’s historic Royal Mile. The building dates back to the 18th Century and has undergone a full refurbishment, with design and build undertaken by award-winning Edinburgh agency Splintr. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3. New venture In the dining room, the eye is drawn to a suspended ceiling raft, generously adorned with succulent greenery. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

4. Going boldly Divided into sections of meat & game, fish & shells, raw, small plates, sides and snacks, the menu presents bold flavour combinations skilfully executed by head chef Owen Morric Photo: Third Party Photo Sales