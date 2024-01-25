Edinburgh restaurants: UK's 'top 100 must-visit restaurants for 2024’ named – with 4 Edinburgh venues on list
SquareMeal’s Top 100 restaurants in the UK have been announced – and four Edinburgh eateries have been named on the prestigious list.
With over three decades’ experience, the SquareMeal team reviews hundreds of the UK’s best restaurants every year. Designed to be a snapshot of must-visit restaurants, the annual Top 100 list combines these expert reviews with input from thousands upon thousands of readers to compile the final rankings, ensuring that the list reflects hundreds of real-life experiences as well as the professional opinions of the website’s critics.
This year, Birmingham and Bristol lead the way with five restaurants each in the UK Top 100, followed closely by Edinburgh and Manchester with four each.
Placed at No.21 on the list, The Little Chartroom is ranked as the best restaurant in the Scottish capital. In its review of the Bonnington Road eaterie, SquareMeal writes: “Roberta Hall-McCarron’s cosy Bonnington bistro is a nigh on perfect neighbourhood restaurant – homely, comforting and always welcoming, with a menu full of dishes that you just want to dive into head first.”
Next up is Timberyard, on Lady Lawson Street, which comes in at No.42, followed by Stockbridge gem Eorna (No.52) and Eleanore Edinburgh, on Albert Place in Leith (No.80).
Speaking about this year’s Top 100 list, SquareMeal’s Restaurants Editor, Pete Dreyer, says: “Restaurants never cease to amaze us – every year we're blown away by talented teams, who always seem to find new, innovative ways to push the boundaries of food.
“As always we're so grateful to everyone who works in hospitality, and we're forever in awe of the passion and love that goes into restaurants up and down the country. A huge thank you also to the thousands upon thousands who voted to support their favourite restaurants this year.
“We hope you discover something special among these lists, and we wish you a very happy year of eating in 2024.”