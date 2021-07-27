Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

With more than 639 plant-based restaurants to pick from, the Capital has been voted the number one destination for a vegan-friendly weekend away.

Research collected by The Goodness Project showed Edinburgh had 200 more options to choose from compared to its nearest competitor, Manchester.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Capital was the only Scottish city to make it into the top ten.

Coming in leaps and bounds ahead of the competition, Edinburgh beat, Liverpool, Manchester, Bristol, London, York, Oxford, Bath, Cambridge and Durham.

The Capital also proved it provides quality as well as quantity with 80 five-star restaurants available throughout the city. This is 25 more than Liverpool which has the second highest number of five-star options, 55.

To help visitors navigate the hundreds of options The Goodness Project have recommended a few customer favourites worth checking out including The Painted Rooster, The Kcal Kitchen, David Bann and Harmonium.

A spokesperson from The Goodness Project said: “Edinburgh tops our list as the most vegan-friendly staycation destination in the UK.

The Capital has been voted the number one destination for a vegan-friendly weekend away.

“With vegan options available throughout this historic city, you're not going to lack choice.

“Added to that Edinburgh has the most 5-star rated restaurants that offer vegan-friendly food, so you know it's going to be good.”

The city also offers vegan-friendly accommodation including the popular Claymore Vegetarian Guest House.

The guest house offers vegan and vegetarian dietary options which are homemade and use organic ingredients, as well as providing cruelty-free toiletry products in all of its rooms.

The guest house has been hailed as a “hidden gem” by over 116 five-star reviewers, making it the perfect vegan base situated right in the heart of the city.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.