Strawberry, vanilla, mint chocolate chip… whatever flavour you you prefer, Auld Reekie and the surrounding area has plenty of incredible spots to get your ice cream fix.
1. Edinburgh's 10 best ice cream shops to visit
Scroll through our gallery to see Edinburgh's 10 best ice cream shops to visit as the city basks in glorious sunshine. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay
2. Bun & Scoop
Bun & Scoop. Where: 21 Cockburn Street, Edinburgh EH1 1BP. Every scoop of gelato here is a blissful experience. Photo: Third Party
3. Scoopz
Scoopz. Where: 25-27 West Nicolson Street, Newington, Edinburgh EH8 9DB. A great place to visit for ice-cream, sundaes, crepes and milkshakes. Photo: Third Party
4. The Little Parlour
The Little Parlour. Where: 52 High Street, South Queensferry, EH30 9HN.Nestled on South Queensferry's cobbled High Street, The Little Parlour has 52 different flavours of ice cream and all manner of delicious toppings. The gift shop is also full of lovely treats. Photo: Third Party
