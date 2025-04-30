Edinburgh's 10 best ice cream shops to visit as the city basks in glorious sunshine

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 30th Apr 2025, 12:18 BST

As locals enjoy the glorious sunshine, we’ve rounded up some of the best places to grab a delicious ice cream in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Strawberry, vanilla, mint chocolate chip… whatever flavour you you prefer, Auld Reekie and the surrounding area has plenty of incredible spots to get your ice cream fix.

Have look through our photo gallery to discover 10 places in Edinburgh and the Lothians where the ice cream truly is top-notch

Bun & Scoop. Where: 21 Cockburn Street, Edinburgh EH1 1BP. Every scoop of gelato here is a blissful experience.

2. Bun & Scoop

Bun & Scoop. Where: 21 Cockburn Street, Edinburgh EH1 1BP. Every scoop of gelato here is a blissful experience. Photo: Third Party

Scoopz. Where: 25-27 West Nicolson Street, Newington, Edinburgh EH8 9DB. A great place to visit for ice-cream, sundaes, crepes and milkshakes.

3. Scoopz

Scoopz. Where: 25-27 West Nicolson Street, Newington, Edinburgh EH8 9DB. A great place to visit for ice-cream, sundaes, crepes and milkshakes. Photo: Third Party

The Little Parlour. Where: 52 High Street, South Queensferry, EH30 9HN.Nestled on South Queensferry's cobbled High Street, The Little Parlour has 52 different flavours of ice cream and all manner of delicious toppings. The gift shop is also full of lovely treats.

4. The Little Parlour

The Little Parlour. Where: 52 High Street, South Queensferry, EH30 9HN.Nestled on South Queensferry's cobbled High Street, The Little Parlour has 52 different flavours of ice cream and all manner of delicious toppings. The gift shop is also full of lovely treats. Photo: Third Party

