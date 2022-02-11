February 14 is almost here, so it’s the best excuse to treat yourself and a loved one to a romantic meal out for Valentine’s Day 2022.
Edinburgh has a huge number of incredible restaurants to choose from. So, to help narrow it down, we asked readers on the Edinburgh Evening News Facebook page their favourite romantic restaurants in the Capital. This is what they said.
1. The Witchery
The Witchery in Castlehill is renowned for its fine dining in a spectacular Gothic space. Dine by candlelight in the Secret Garden dining room, bask in the lavish atmosphere and enjoy award-winning food and drink.
Photo: David Cheskin
2. Rhubarb
Rhubarb at Prestonfield House, Priestfield Road, is a luxurious restaurant at the 17th Century manor hotel. Impress your date with fine dining beneath opulent chandeliers in a grand Regency dining room.
Photo: David Cheskin
3. The Wee Greek Kitchen
The Wee Greek Kitchen in Dalkeith Road, Prestonfield, is a family-run restaurant serving heartfelt Greek and Mediterranean food in an intimate, relaxed space.
Photo: The Wee Greek Kitchen
4. Café Marlayne
Café Marlayne in Thistle Street, New Town, is a bustling French bistro which serves twists on the classics in a cosy atmosphere.
Photo: Google Streetview