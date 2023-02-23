News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh’s 10 top-rated Indian restaurants, according to Tripadvisor – including The Pakora Bar and Solti

These are the top-rated Indian restaurants in Edinburgh, according to Tripadvisor reviews

By Gary Flockhart
8 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 4:08pm

If you’re looking for some authentic curry or a perfect pakora in Edinburgh, look no further as we have come up with a list of the 10 top-rated Indian restaurants in town.

Take a look through our picture gallery – but be warned, it will make you hungry for some tasty Indian cuisine.

1. The best Indian restaurants in town

These are the 10 best Indian restaurants in Edinburgh according to Tripadisor reviews

Photo: Third Party

2. The Prahna Indian Grill

Where: 295A St John's Road, Corstorphine, Edinburgh EH12 7XF. Rating: 5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'Amazing food cooked to perfection and the staff were absolutely lovely'.

Photo: Third Party

3. Pataka

Where: 190 Causewayside, Edinburgh EH9 1PN, Rating 5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'Food and service is excellent, extremely friendly staff and very accommodating to those with dietary requirements. Highly recommend!'

Photo: Third Party

4. Voujon

Where: 107 Newington Rd, Newington, Edinburgh EH9 1QW. Rating 5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'The flavours in both the starters and main course were out of this world. The food here is unbelievable'.

Photo: Third Party

