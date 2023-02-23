These are the top-rated Indian restaurants in Edinburgh, according to Tripadvisor reviews
If you’re looking for some authentic curry or a perfect pakora in Edinburgh, look no further as we have come up with a list of the 10 top-rated Indian restaurants in town.
Take a look through our picture gallery – but be warned, it will make you hungry for some tasty Indian cuisine.
1. The best Indian restaurants in town
These are the 10 best Indian restaurants in Edinburgh according to Tripadisor reviews
2. The Prahna Indian Grill
Where: 295A St John's Road, Corstorphine, Edinburgh EH12 7XF. Rating: 5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'Amazing food cooked to perfection and the staff were absolutely lovely'.
3. Pataka
Where: 190 Causewayside, Edinburgh EH9 1PN, Rating 5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'Food and service is excellent, extremely friendly staff and very accommodating to those with dietary requirements. Highly recommend!'
4. Voujon
Where: 107 Newington Rd, Newington, Edinburgh EH9 1QW. Rating 5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'The flavours in both the starters and main course were out of this world. The food here is unbelievable'.
