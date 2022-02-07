With its majestic Castle, cobbled streets and Harry Potter alleyways with snippet views of the city, Edinburgh’s Old Town is truly a magical place.

But, with so much choice in this tourist-oriented part of the Capital, it can be hard to decide where to go for a decent bite to eat. Well, let us help you narrow it down.

Here are 12 of the highest rated restaurants in Edinburgh’s Old Town, as rated by Google reviews. (And here are the best in New Town and Leith).

1. Mono Just a few minutes from St Giles' Cathedral, Mono serves modern Italian-inspired fine dining from its restaurant at 85 South Bridge. "This place is awesome," wrote one reviewer, "I looked at the menu and thought interesting...I walked in and it changed my life." It currently has a rating of 4.8 (out of 5 stars) out of 160 Google reviews. Photo: Mono Photo Sales

2. Makars Gourmet Mash Bar Makars Gourmet Mash Bar styles itself as an "unfussy" restaurant specialising in mashed potatoes flavoured with meat, vegan or vegetarian toppings. Found in Bank Street, just off the Royal Mile, this place elevates comfort foot to a whole new level. It has an impressive rating of 4.7 from 1,813 Google reviews. Photo: Makars Gourmet Mash Bar Photo Sales

3. Le Bistrot Le Bistrot is a little piece of France in the heart of Edinburgh. Found just opposite David Hume's statue on the Royal Mile, it is open from breakfast to dinner and serves classic French dishes - starting from £12.95 for a main. Its Google rating is 4.7 (487 reviews). Photo: Le Bistrot Facebok Photo Sales

4. The Grain Store Overlooking the beautiful multi-coloured Victoria Street, The Grain Store is known for its fresh Scottish produce. If you're looking for a 'wow' experience, this is the place - from oysters to Scotch beef to truffle polenta, the menu here is sensational, and the price reflects that. Google reviewers give it a 4.7 (393 reviews). Photo: The Grain Store Photo Sales