Bross Bagels will have an entirely vegan menu at its shops to celebrate the day on Monday, November 1.

The popular Edinburgh business has teamed up with a collective of UK-based vegan brands to serve tasty plant-based bagels – from vegan nuggets to vegan pizza bagels and even sauerkraut.

Bross Bagels Founder, Larah Bross said: “Our menus are hugely popular for vegan diets, and indeed our vegan options have always been enjoyed by a whole lot of non-vegans too.

Bross Bagels is making all of its Edinburgh shops plant-based for World Vegan Day

"We’ve always worked hard to offer plenty of plant-based choices from our filthy fries to our popular bagels like ‘Dirty Rachel’s Vegan Sister’ – I’m a firm believer that no one should miss out on our flavour-bursting bagels.

“Hopefully transforming our menus for the day will encourage our bagels fans to try something a little different, while making a difference.”

Bross is working with Scottish vegan meat producer Sgaia, THIS™ – which makes hyper realistic alternatives to meat – and Minor Figures, which makes plant-based products for coffee lovers.

The new menu will include vegan-friendly version of all the Bross classics – as well as new and unique vegan fillings.

There will be Nuggs Fo Sho, a bagel stuffed with Sgaia’s vegan pepperoni slices and THIS™ Buffalo Nuggs, pickled fennel slaw, ‘shrettuce’, pickles and vegan ranch dressing.

Also on the menu will be Dirty Rachel’s Vegan Sister –with Sgaia’s Facon, vegan cheese, sauerkraut, crispy onions and jalapenos – and there will be a vegan take on the classic Mama Bross bagel.

For those needing a caffeine fix, Minor Figures will be serving up oat coffees, alongside their canned speciality brews – including Latte, Chai Latte and Matcha Latte.

And visitors dining later in the day can enjoy a vegan pint at the Portobello bagel bar, with Pilot Beer’s newly vegan friendly range of beers.

The Edinburgh institution will also be changing its bright pink neon signs to green to celebrate plant power.

