Renowned graffiti artist Conzo created the design at Hamilton’s Bar and Kitchen in partnership with Heverlee.

The 30ft by 10ft mural is based on a postage stamp and takes inspiration from the bar’s local surroundings, with a heron at the centre of the design.

L-R Colin Church (co-owner Hamilton's) with Conzo

Residents and visitors will also be able to spot St Bernard’s Well, Stockbridge Clock Tower and the old entrance to the historic market within the painting.

Colin Church, co-owner of Hamilton’s, said: “As a local business we wanted to celebrate the area and its vibrant heritage and a mural seemed like the ideal way.

“Conzo has brought to life our vision perfectly and it’s been brilliant watching him transform the lane. We’re looking forward to celebrating the story of Stockbridge with our locals.”

The mural is the latest creation by Conzo, who has transformed empty walls and buildings across Scotland with his eye-catching creations.

Conzo with his Stockbridge mural

“I haven’t been in Edinburgh since 2019 so what better way to come back than wih a new mural. It’s been great working with Colin at Hamilton’s to celebrate Stockbridge’s unique sites, especially the infamous heron,” said the artist.

“I’ve created a few bespoke pieces with Heverlee and it’s always so much fun with the freedom to really get creative. I love their focus on nocturnal animals and local animal legends and alongside the other murals it’s building into a great series.

“There’s nothing better than transforming an empty space and I hope the people of Stockbridge enjoy this special nod to their home.”

Hazel Alexander, senior brand manager for Heverlee, added: “Conzo has perfectly captured the area though his design and we hope Hamilton’s customers and the locals enjoy toasting a pint to the new mural.”

Conzo putting finishing touches to new mura

The Belgian beer brand is also giving people in the city the chance to enjoy a free pint, with thousands of vouchers having been distributed across the city. Those with a voucher can claim a free pint from selected city bars including the Rose and Crown, Scott’s of Rose Street, Malone’s, The Blackbird and Canny Man’s.

