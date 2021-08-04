Kylie Minogue wine

There’s no guarantee that drinking too many glasses of Kylie’s wine won’t result in you spinning around in gold hot-pants.

If you’re okay with that, join Harvey Nichols Edinburgh, who are holding Kylie Minogue Wine Tasting Masterclasses on 19, 20 and 21st August, all from 7pm-8.30pm, tickets £25 (with £20 redeemable on the Kylie Wine Collection), which includes a food tasting plate from the Fourth Floor Window Bar.

These sessions will be held by the brand’s ambassador, Madeleine St Clair, who will be be introducing four of the pop star’s wines: Kylie Minogue Côtes de Provence Rosé 2020, Kylie Minogue Prosecco Rosé NV, Kylie Minogue Margaret River Chardonnay 2019 and Kylie Minogue Organic Brut Reserva Cava NV.

Apparently, her range, which was launched last year in a collaboration with distributor Benchmark Drinks, has gone down well in the Edinburgh store.

“Kylie Minogue Wines offer a beautiful range of well-known and super premium regions, presented in stunning bottles that make them the perfect gifts for wine lovers, regardless if they are Kylie fans or not”, says Bryan Rodriguez, the junior buyer for wine and spirits at Harvey Nichols. “The Kylie Minogue Pinot Noir has the fragrance, light sweet spice and redcurrant aromas you would expect from Yarra Valley, and the Chardonnay is light and buttery, balanced with the right acidity and touches of stone fruit and lemon, that’s known to Margaret River.”

These are not the only celebrity drinks available in Harvey Nichols’s Foodmarkets

In Edinburgh, they also stock the new Della Vite Prosecco, from models and actors, the Delevigne sisters, Cara, Poppy and Clara. Also, Idris Elba, star of recent film, The Suicide Squad, has a Porte Noire collection, which includes a Côtes de Provence Rosé and the Blanc de Blancs Champagne

They also stock Sarah Jessica Parker’s range of wines, of which Rodriguez is a fan.