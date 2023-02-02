Whether to calm the nerves or to kill time, the pre-flight drink is something many travellers partake in while waiting for takeoff.

All of Wetherspoons pubs in the UK, whether in or out of an airport, have different pricing structures – not to mention very different decor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dealchecker has compiled a ranking of the best Airport Spoons in the country, breaking down the pubs based on speed of service, cheap food, and atmosphere.

Edinburgh Airport's The Sir Walter Scott is a popular choice for a pre-flight pint with many travellers.

Here are the top five UK airport Wetherspoons ranked, according to Dealchecker.

1. The Windmill, London Stansted

Having opened more than 20 years ago, albeit moving location several times within the airport, London Stansted's Wetherspoons was voted the 'best airport bar’ in 2015.

2. The Crown Rivers, London Heathrow

London Heathrow's The Crown Rivers is a Wetherspoons pub that can be found after security in Terminal 5.

3. The Red Lion, The Beehive, The Flying Horse, London Gatwick

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

London Gatwick has three Wetherspoons on site – one is land-side while there are Spoons in both the North and South Terminal.

4. Wetherspoon, Birmingham Airport

Ranked as the best Wetherspoon airport pub outside of London, this rather unimaginatively named pub is nevertheless very popular with travellers.

5. The Sir Walter Scott, Edinburgh Airport

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad