German Doner Kebab will be opening soon in the St James Quarter in Edinburgh.

The gourmet kebab chain has confirmed that it will open a new restaurant on the ground floor in St James Quarter in December, creating in the region of 40 new jobs in the local area.

The opening has been announced as German Doner Kebab forges ahead with plans to open 47 new restaurants in the UK during 2021, building significantly on the 12 opened during 2020.

The brand now has over 90 restaurants worldwide as it continues to bring the GDK experience to more locations across the globe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Bunce, GDK MD for UK and Europe, said: “We’re delighted to officially announce plans that we are opening our third GDK restaurant in Edinburgh.

“Our game-changing kebabs have proven to be a massive success across our existing Edinburgh restaurants, and we can’t wait to replicate this at our location within St James Quarter.”

German Doner Kebab is a fast-casual brand that opened its first restaurant in Berlin in 1989.

GDK claims it uses meats imported directly from Germany and locally produced vegetables along with their handmade bread.

Nick Peel, Managing Director at St James Quarter, said: “We’re extremely excited to welcome GDK to the St James Quarter family. They are joining an already fabulous line-up of food and drink offerings within the Quarter and we can’t wait to see what they have in store for customers.”

Once opened, German Doner Kebab will offer a full dine-in experience, as well as Takeaway and Click and Collect. Delivery will be available through GDK’s Delivery partners.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.