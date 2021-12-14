The new outlet will be Wingstop’s 14th UK location and their first physical restaurant opening in Scotland.

The restaurant will be located on St James Quarter’s lower ground in Leith Street Eats. The store is set to open to the public on Thursday(December 16) between 11am – 10pm seven days a week. Delivery and Click and Collect will be available soon through Deliveroo.

Tom Grogan, Director of Lemon Pepper Holdings (Wingstop UK) said: “We have taken our time to look for the perfect location for our first Wingstop location in Scotland and we are delighted with the site we have chosen in St James Quarter.”

Service: Wingstop opens at the St James Quarter on Thursday

Nick Peel, Managing Director at St James Quarter, said: “We know from the success of our food and beverage brands just how much customers love culinary experiences, so we can’t wait to see their incredible menu come to life.

“Our goal is to provide visitors with an enjoyable and memorable experience with something new to see, do, and experience every time they come back to The Quarter - from the casual diner to the serial foodie, there is something here for everyone.”

Wingstop offers something for all tastes

Wingstop recently opened its 16th store in Manchester Piccadilly, following on from openings in Birmingham, Bristol and Reading.

Guests can choose from a selection 10 bold flavours: Lemon Pepper, Atomic, Mango Habanero, Hawaiian, Louisiana Rub, Original Hot, Spicy Korean Q, Hickory Smoked BBQ, Brazilian Citrus Pepper and Garlic Parmesan. Classic wings, boneless wings, tenders are all available hand-sauced-and-tossed with fans’ choice of bold flavours. Wingstop has recently introduced a Big Flavour Burger available in any of the ten flavours served in a buttery brioche bun, coleslaw, ranch, and pickles.

Sweet potato fries or regular fries are also available and can be customised with Lemon Pepper seasoning, Cajun or Wingstop style, or fans can go all out and order loaded fries topped off with either Buffalo Ranch or cheese. Wingstop’s dip selection includes ranch, blue cheese and honey mustard. To top it off, sweet and crunchy churros are available for dessert with a choice of Oreo or Biscoff crumble and a choice of sweet milk or caramel dip.

