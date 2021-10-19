4. The Dundee Gin and Beer Fest

The GIn and Beer Fest takes place at Dundee University's Bonar Hall on Saturday, November 20. It will showcasing some of the best gins and beers from across the UK, along with vodka and rums too. The tickets are £18, for one of two sessions, and include a welcome drink, a brochure, a chance to meet the makers, and take part in tastings. There will also be music and food on offer.

