Here are Edinburgh's 25 best pubs for pints, according to CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2024

Gary Flockhart
Published 1st Dec 2023, 14:33 GMT
Updated 2nd Dec 2023, 06:12 GMT

As the name suggests, the members of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) know a good pub when they see one – and Edinburgh has plenty of those.

CAMRA recently released its Good Beer Guide, which is celebrating its 51st edition with a striking cover and a foreword by Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson.

The Guide, which surveys 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs.

Scroll through our picture gallery to see the 25 pubs in Edinburgh which were championed in the latest guide.

Where: 7 James Court, Edinburgh EH1 2PB.

1. Jolly Judge

1. Jolly Judge

Where: 142 Dundas Street, Edinburgh EH3 5DQ.

2. Clark's Bar

2. Clark's Bar

Where: 3-5 Rose Street, Edinburgh EH2 2PR.

3. Abbotsford Bar & Restaurant

3. Abbotsford Bar & Restaurant

Where: 168 Rose Street, Edinburgh EH2 4BA.

4. The Black Cat

4. The Black Cat

