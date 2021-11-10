If you find yourself in New Town, after a day languishing in Princes Street Gardens, exploring the museums or shopping, you might struggle to decide on the best place for a bite to eat. Well, we’re here to help you narrow it down. Here are the most highly rated restaurants in Edinburgh’s New Town, according to ratings on Google reviews.
1. The Pakora Bar
Run by the Singh family, The Pakora Bar started out as a hobby at food festivals. Now they serve their mother's recipes for pakora and Punjabi street food at their restaurant in Hanover Street. They have earned an impressive 4.7 (out of 5) from 759 Google reviews, with one customer just saying: "WOW".
Photo: Contributed
2. Educated Flea
Educated Flea in Broughton Street serves a mix of Scottish produce with flavours from around the world. "This cracking wee place is one of our favourites in Edinburgh," wrote one reviewer, "a real wee gem of a local restaurant". It has an impressive score of 4.7 from 285 Google reviews.
Photo: Other
3. New Town Fox
New Town Fox specialises in modern Scottish flavours presented pleasingly. From breakfast stacks and coffee, to wagyu beef burgers for lunch, to haggis ravioli in the evening - there's something for everyone. Its Google rating is 4.7 (123 reviews).
Photo: @saporesocial for New Town Fox
4. The Dome
If you are feeling grand, there's no place in Edinburgh quite like this. Corinthian columns, marble bars, chandeliers and draped curtains set the glamorous atmosphere at The Dome, at its spot in 14 George Street. The award winning food showcases Scottish produce, and you can always nip around the back to Rose Street Garden for a luxurious cocktail afterwards. Rating: 4.6 (5,300 reviews).
Photo: Google