Edinburgh has a huge offering of restaurants serving up delicious halal food – from aromatic curries to BBQ flame-grilled kebabs and sumptuous burgers.
Many are family-run independent businesses which have handed down the best recipes from generation to generation. And, after a difficult time, they need our support more than ever.
To help you choose where to go, we’ve put together a list of the halal restaurants and eateries in Edinburgh which have received the highest ratings on Google reviews.
1. The Original Mosque Kitchen and Cafe
The Original Mosque Kitchen and Cafe is one of the most popular halal restaurants in the city, with with one review hailing it for serving the "best curry and dahl you'll find in Edinburgh". This Indian restaurant in Potterrow, Newington, has a sister restaurant in Nicolson Square which also comes highly rated.
Photo: The Original Mosque Kitchen and Cafe
2. Ada
Ada is a Turkish restaurant in Antigua Street, at the top of Leith Walk, serving up classics such as bayildi (stuffed aubergine), moussaka and grilled meats. "Absolutely brilliant food, amazing flavour, cooked perfectly," wrote one reviewer, "Adana is probably the best I've ever had."
Photo: Google Streetview
3. Toranj
Toranj serves up authentic Persian and Middle Eastern cuisine at its restaurant below street level in Leopold Place. "Beautiful atmosphere, good service, very tasty and fresh food," said one reviewer.
Photo: Toranj
4. Pera
Found in Elm Row, Pera has won awards for its delicious Turkish food. Visit for fresh mezze, BBQ grilled kebabs, Turkish breakfasts, coffee, and more.
Photo: Google Streetview