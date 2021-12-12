The disgruntled customer posted an image of a sorry-looking fry up on social media after it was delivered to his home last week.

The 40-year-old ordered the breakfast along with two cans of Irn Bru and a crusty roll from a takeaway food outlet in the north of the capital.

But the hungry student was left disappointed when he opened the box to find “an egg made of rubber”, a solitary sausage, a cold piece of bacon, black pudding and a small tub of beans.

The man, from Edinburgh, posted: “Charged me £8 for this, the egg was like rubber and the rest was cold. Won’t be back and I’d advise others to stay clear.

“The main crime committed here is false advertisement.”

Then man then became involved in an online spat with the takeaway and one of its regular customers after adding the food box was not fit to “give to your dog”.

The disappointed customer said this Edinburgh takeaway breakfast wasn't fit to give to a dog.

The takeaway hit back by describing the peeved customer as “fat and 40” before adding “I don't think any amount of food would fill you”.

While one fan of the brunch bar said the man’s review was “definitely fake” and said his post was “bang out of order” as he was “slandering a small business”.

Following the row the customer posted: “I swear to god my only “agenda” was to have a fry up while I was nursing a hangover.

“Left a bad review and the owner or whoever he is started giving me dogs abuse.

“To be given abuse by someone who is clearly attached to [the] business is really unprofessional and to be honest bang out of order.”

Social media users were also quick to comment on the paltry-looking grub box.

A man said: “I certainly won't be going there and not because of your review but the totally uncalled for abuse you have received.”

One woman added: “Certainly doesn't look nothing like their pictures.”

And a third wrote: “There should be a rate my takeaway on Facebook.”

