James Gould-Porter hopes his to create 40 new jobs with an investment worth nearly £1m in Edinburgh.

The UK’s leading poké operator, part of the Glasgow-based Hero Brands portfolio, will bring its Fresh Pacific Flavours to the Scottish capital and will plan to open its first island in Q1 of next year.

Island Poké use sustainable and high-quality ingredients that deliver on both flavour and feel-good factor.

With fresh poké bowl options ranging from the Classic Ahi Tuna poké to the Yuzu Lomi salmon poké as well as vegetarian and vegan poké options and chicken bowls. They also offer a ‘build your own’ bowl allowing you to choose from over 50,000 possible poké combinations to create your dream and bespoke poké bowl.

Following the success of its restaurants in London and France, Island Poké is set to forge ahead with further growth plans in 2022 including plans for 30 new locations and a new partnership with dark-kitchen operators, REEF, which will see the brand treble its current UK footprint.

The brand now has 15 Islands in London, eight in France and four dark kitchens across the English capital.

He said: “It’s very exciting to be bringing Island Poké to Edinburgh.

“It’s our mission to grow our ohana across our home in London and beyond, bringing people a great and fresh alternative to the traditional lunch and dine-out offering.

“Expanding into Scotland is a huge moment for us and we can’t wait to begin working with our franchise network within the Hero Brands group and explore further opportunities for growth.”

Hero Brands is focused on building the food brands of the future and brings a leadership team assembled from the world’s leading global food and beverage brands.

Its portfolio includes German Doner Kebab which has revolutionised the kebab in the UK and is now forging ahead with expansion plans in the UK and global growth regions including North America, Europe and the Middle East, with 700 franchises already signed-up to its global growth strategy.

It also includes Choppaluna, the fast, fresh, food-to-go and dine-in salad brand with locations in London Bloomsbury and Berlin.

