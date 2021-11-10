Leith Walk takeaways: Planning permission submitted as Belgian takeaway Frites looks to take over Los Cardos in Edinburgh

Belgian takeway Frites has submitted their planning permission as they prepare to open on Leith Walk.

By Rachel Mackie
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 12:17 pm
Updated Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 12:19 pm

The iconic eatery, based on Lothian Road, are looking to expand as they prepare to open up on Leith Walk.

They have submitted planning permission put up their sign and change the shop front of the space that once housed Los Cardos.

The latest forms, which includes their plans for the shop front, were submitted on Monday this week and can be found on the Edinburgh council website.

