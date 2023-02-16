2 . Gleneagles Townhouse

Where: 39 St Andrew Square, Edinburgh EH2 2AD. Gleneagles Townhouse have partnered with the tequila experts at Patron to create a new cocktail menu in celebration of ‘Margarita Month’. The electric and after-dark destination in Edinburgh city centre is offering members and hotel guests an array of margaritas, from the timeless classic margarita to another four twists including spicy, tropical, zesty and neat.

Photo: Third Party