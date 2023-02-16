Margarita Month is just around the corner, and we’ve rounded up nine of the best places in Edinburgh to enjoy the classic Mexican cocktail.
The history of the margarita is shrouded in mystery and folklore, but one story claims it was created in 1930 by Doña Bertha, owner of Bertha's Bar in Taxco, Mexico.
Whoever invented this magical mixture of triple sec or Cointreau, lime juice, tequila and a salted rim, it’s one of the oldest cocktails – and we love it.
2. Gleneagles Townhouse
Where: 39 St Andrew Square, Edinburgh EH2 2AD. Gleneagles Townhouse have partnered with the tequila experts at Patron to create a new cocktail menu in celebration of ‘Margarita Month’. The electric and after-dark destination in Edinburgh city centre is offering members and hotel guests an array of margaritas, from the timeless classic margarita to another four twists including spicy, tropical, zesty and neat.
3. Monteiths
Where: 61 High St, Edinburgh EH1 1SR. Monteiths Gardeners Margartia is to die for. In addition to the core ingredients ourinclusion of flat-leaf parsley breathes new life into the traditional drink to give it a delicious twist.
4. El Cartel Teviot
Where: 15-16 Teviot Pl, Edinburgh EH1 2QZ. El Cartel do several variations on the margarita, from classic to frozen. We love this one: 'The No Waste Margarita'. With Derrumbes San Luis Potosí, charred lime husk oleo, citric solution and water for dilution - El Cartel use everything and nothing for this twist on a classic margarita.
