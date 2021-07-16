McDonald's Monopoly 2021: When does it start and what sort of prizes could be up for grabs? (Image credit: McDonald's)

After being cancelled last year following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, McDonald’s fans will be delighted to hear that the fast food franchise has finally announced the return of its top promotion, McDonald’s Monopoly.

The beloved chain’s high profile competition saw a plethora of prizes up for grabs when held in previous years, with diners urged to get involved by looking out for the brand’s monopoly stickers on menu items.

Customers can take part in the game by picking up one of McDonalds’ monopoly boards in store or online.

Here’s what we know about the return of the game to UK restaurants this year so far.

What is McDonald’s Monopoly?

McDonald’s Monopoly is much like playing the original board game, with customers able to collect stickers and game pieces from McDonald’s products which can see them win a selection of prizes.

With every colour-coordinated game piece corresponding to one of the famous London streets or locations seen on the classic Monopoly board game board, like Bond Street, Liverpool Street and the Strand, there are some which are more rare and difficult to find.

These, however, tend to hold the bigger prizes of the lot – with these also up for grabs to those collecting sets of the McDonald’s Monopoly game pieces.

When does McDonald’s Monopoly 2021 start?

This year’s McDonald’s Monopoly start date was announced today (July 16) after the original planned start date of March 2021 was pushed back.

Once again, this occurred due to rising cases of coronavirus and the return of restrictions across the UK.

But the promotion is now set to fully commence from August 25, in just over a month’s time.

Those looking to be in with a chance of winning one of the mysterious McDonald’s Monopoly prizes will need to be quick about it, though, as the promotion is set to come to an end on October 5.

According to McDonalds’ website, customers should be aware that the chain has repurposed the packaging set for the March launch of its Monopoly promotion, with outdated game pieces including incorrect expiry dates rather than those updated for the relaunch.

It urges customers to check the dates on its website here.

What sort of prizes can we expect?

Prizes up for grabs with McDonald’s Monopoly in previous years have included instant food and drink prizes which can be redeemed in store, money and much more.

There are 50,000,000 instant prizes available, so these are set to be the easiest ones to win.

But besides instant prizes, customers are encouraged to collect sets of game pieces as they would when playing the much-loved property board game.

If you manage to collect an entire set, you’ll be more likely to win a bigger prize.

Previous years have seen players win big cash prizes, Boohoo vouchers and those collecting a full set of green game pieces even able to get their hands on a mini cooper in 2019.

While this year’s range of prizes are still yet to be fully revealed, McDonald’s have revealed a major new twist to the much-awaited return of its competition.

One of the prizes available in McDonald’s Monopoly 2021 will be winning a free meal a week for a whole year – a special prize which will only be available to 1000 people in the UK who manage to get their hands on a gold McDonald’s VIP card.

The exciting prize was proposed for last year’s round of McDonald’s Monopoly game, but failed to materialise as the pandemic took hold in March 2020.

With more prize announcements to come, follow all the news about this year’s round of McDonald’s Monopoly by visiting the franchise’s UK website here.

