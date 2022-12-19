The Michelin Guide 2023 has been released – and an impressive 26 Edinburgh restaurants have made the prestigious list.

The series of guide books have been published by the French tyre company Michelin since 1900. The Guide awards up to three Michelin stars for excellence to a select few establishments, while it awards Bib Gourmands and recommends others.

There are still only three Edinburgh restaurants with Michelin stars – Condita, Restaurant Martin Wishart and The Kitchin – but a number of others are recommended in the 2023 guide.

Both The Scran & Scallie and Noto were recognised with a prestigious Bib Gourmand in the Michelin Guide.

Here is every Edinburgh restaurant to make the Michelin Guide 2023 – and what critics had to say.

1. Noto Where: 47a Thistle Street, Edinburgh, EH2 1DY, United Kingdom. The Michelin Guide says: Well-conceived dishes display influences which span the globe, with a particular focus on Asia. Save room for the luscious Michel Cluizel chocolate and miso dessert.

2. Rico's Where: 58a North Castle Street, Edinburgh, EH2 3LU, United Kingdom. The Michelin Guide says: A chic Italian restaurant named after the owner's grandfather; head to the bar for cicchetti and cocktails or through to the elegant dining room for classic Italian dishes which are bursting with flavour.

3. Purslane.jpg Where: 33a St. Stephen Street, Edinburgh, EH3 5AH, United Kingdom. The Michelin Guide says: The young chef-owner creates ambitious modern dishes which mix tried-and-tested flavours with contemporary techniques. Lunch is particularly good value.

4. Aizle Where: 38 Charlotte Square, Edinburgh, EH2 4HQ, United Kingdom. The Michelin Guide says: The constantly evolving menu takes on a tasting format and comprises pared-back dishes made up of the latest seasonal harvest. Try one of their homemade kombuchas.