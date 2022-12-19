News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
The Michelin Guide 2023 has been released – and an impressive 26 Edinburgh restaurants have made the prestigious list.

Michelin Guide 2023: All 26 Edinburgh restaurants to make the prestigious list including The Kitchin and Ondine

The Michelin Guide 2023 has been released – and an impressive 26 Edinburgh restaurants have made the prestigious list.

By Gary Flockhart
15 minutes ago
Updated 19th Dec 2022, 4:58pm

The series of guide books have been published by the French tyre company Michelin since 1900. The Guide awards up to three Michelin stars for excellence to a select few establishments, while it awards Bib Gourmands and recommends others.

There are still only three Edinburgh restaurants with Michelin stars – Condita, Restaurant Martin Wishart and The Kitchin – but a number of others are recommended in the 2023 guide.

Both The Scran & Scallie and Noto were recognised with a prestigious Bib Gourmand in the Michelin Guide.

Here is every Edinburgh restaurant to make the Michelin Guide 2023 – and what critics had to say.

1. Noto

Where: 47a Thistle Street, Edinburgh, EH2 1DY, United Kingdom. The Michelin Guide says: Well-conceived dishes display influences which span the globe, with a particular focus on Asia. Save room for the luscious Michel Cluizel chocolate and miso dessert.

Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales

2. Rico’s

Where: 58a North Castle Street, Edinburgh, EH2 3LU, United Kingdom. The Michelin Guide says: A chic Italian restaurant named after the owner’s grandfather; head to the bar for cicchetti and cocktails or through to the elegant dining room for classic Italian dishes which are bursting with flavour.

Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales

3. Purslane.jpg

Where: 33a St. Stephen Street, Edinburgh, EH3 5AH, United Kingdom. The Michelin Guide says: The young chef-owner creates ambitious modern dishes which mix tried-and-tested flavours with contemporary techniques. Lunch is particularly good value.

Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales

4. Aizle

Where: 38 Charlotte Square, Edinburgh, EH2 4HQ, United Kingdom. The Michelin Guide says: The constantly evolving menu takes on a tasting format and comprises pared-back dishes made up of the latest seasonal harvest. Try one of their homemade kombuchas.

Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
EdinburghRestaurant