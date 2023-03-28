The full list for the Michelin Guide 2023 has just been confirmed – and an impressive number of Edinburgh restaurants have made the cut.

The series of guide books have been published by the French tyre company Michelin since 1900. The Guide awards up to three Michelin stars for excellence to a select few establishments, while it awards Bib Gourmands and recommends others.

On Monday (March 27), two Edinburgh restaurants were celebrating after being awarded highly-coveted Michelin stars, bringing the Capital’s tally to five overall.

Timberyard, which is located on Lady Lawson Street, and Heron, on Henderson Street, became the latest venues to be presented with the prestigious accolade.

Timberyard and Heron join Martin Wishart, The Kitchin and Condita as the city’s Michelin star eateries.

There are now five Edinburgh restaurants with Michelin stars – but a number of others are recommended in the 2023 guide.

Here are the Edinburgh restaurants to make the Michelin Guide 2023 – and what critics had to say.

1 . Collage Maker-28-Mar-2023-01-02-PM-3929.jpg Here are the Edinburgh restaurants to make the Michelin Guide 2023 – and what critics had to say. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . Timberyard Where: 10 Lady Lawson Street, Edinburgh, EH3 9DS, United Kingdom. One MICHELIN star. The Michelin Guide says: It takes a lot of skill and no little ability to take just a few prime ingredients and produce dishes that are so well defined and satisfying – and the Radford family now have a chef who can do just that. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . Martin Wishart Where: 54 The Shore, Leith, EH6 6RA, United Kingdom. The Michelin Guide says: One MICHELIN Star: High quality cooking, worth a stop! Photo: 54 The Shore, Leith, EH6 6RA, United Kingdom Photo Sales

4 . Heron Where: 87-91a Henderson Street, Leith, EH6 6ED, United Kingdom. One MICHELIN star. The Michelin Guide says: Two elements shine through from the two very focused chef-owners in the kitchen: they have all the techniques, but they also understand flavour – it’s how a dish tastes that counts. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales