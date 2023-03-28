News you can trust since 1873
Michelin Guide 2023: Every Edinburgh restaurant recommended by Michelin as Timberyard and Heron awarded stars

The full list for the Michelin Guide 2023 has just been confirmed – and an impressive number of Edinburgh restaurants have made the cut.

By Gary Flockhart
Published 19th Dec 2022, 16:48 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 18:23 BST

The series of guide books have been published by the French tyre company Michelin since 1900. The Guide awards up to three Michelin stars for excellence to a select few establishments, while it awards Bib Gourmands and recommends others.

On Monday (March 27), two Edinburgh restaurants were celebrating after being awarded highly-coveted Michelin stars, bringing the Capital’s tally to five overall.

Timberyard, which is located on Lady Lawson Street, and Heron, on Henderson Street, became the latest venues to be presented with the prestigious accolade.

Timberyard and Heron join Martin Wishart, The Kitchin and Condita as the city’s Michelin star eateries.

There are now five Edinburgh restaurants with Michelin stars – but a number of others are recommended in the 2023 guide.

Here are the Edinburgh restaurants to make the Michelin Guide 2023 – and what critics had to say.

1. Collage Maker-28-Mar-2023-01-02-PM-3929.jpg

Here are the Edinburgh restaurants to make the Michelin Guide 2023 – and what critics had to say. Photo: Third Party

Where: 10 Lady Lawson Street, Edinburgh, EH3 9DS, United Kingdom. One MICHELIN star. The Michelin Guide says: It takes a lot of skill and no little ability to take just a few prime ingredients and produce dishes that are so well defined and satisfying – and the Radford family now have a chef who can do just that.

2. Timberyard

Photo: Third Party

Where: 54 The Shore, Leith, EH6 6RA, United Kingdom. The Michelin Guide says: One MICHELIN Star: High quality cooking, worth a stop!

3. Martin Wishart

Photo: 54 The Shore, Leith, EH6 6RA, United Kingdom

Where: 87-91a Henderson Street, Leith, EH6 6ED, United Kingdom. One MICHELIN star. The Michelin Guide says: Two elements shine through from the two very focused chef-owners in the kitchen: they have all the techniques, but they also understand flavour – it's how a dish tastes that counts.

4. Heron

Photo: Third Party

