Michelin Guide 2023: The Edinburgh restaurants in ‘foodies bible’ - including Timberyard and Heron
The full list for the Michelin Guide 2023 has just been confirmed – and an impressive number of Edinburgh restaurants have made the cut.
The series of guide books have been published by the French tyre company Michelin since 1900. The Guide awards up to three Michelin stars for excellence to a select few establishments, while it awards Bib Gourmands and recommends others.
On Monday (March 27), two Edinburgh restaurants were celebrating after being awarded highly-coveted Michelin stars, bringing the Capital’s tally to five overall.
Timberyard, which is located on Lady Lawson Street, and Heron, on Henderson Street, became the latest venues to be presented with the prestigious accolade.
Timberyard and Heron join Martin Wishart, The Kitchin and Condita as the city’s Michelin star eateries.
There are now five Edinburgh restaurants with Michelin stars – but a number of others are recommended in the 2023 guide.
Here are the Edinburgh restaurants to make the Michelin Guide 2023 – and what critics had to say.