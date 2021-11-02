Montpeliers Group launches its Christmas Cocktail Club, with drinks including the Santa Colada

There’s more to festive cocktails than eggnog and snowballs, as proved by Edinburgh’s Montpelier Group.

After a two year lockdown hiatus, they’re back with the Montpeliers Christmas Cocktail Club, which will launch on November 14 and run seven days a week until Hogmanay, December 31. It will involve a special Yuletide drinks list, which will be available at all their bars: Tigerlily, Rabble Taphouse & Grill, Indigo Yard, Montpeliers Bar & Brasserie, Candy Bar, Eastside and Lulu.

If you want to take part, you can buy your wristband online now and pick it up at any of the above venues. They cost £5 and entitle wearers to any of their themed cocktails for just a fiver each. At the last event, in 2019, they had 8500 attendees and sold 25,000 of these cocktails across all seven venues.

Santa visits Tigerlily in George Street, Edinburgh to launch their Christmas Cocktail Club

“Our Christmas Cocktail Club is a highlight of the year for us and has been really missed by both the team and guests”, says Montpelier Group’s managing director, Innes Bolt. “We’d love to top the results we saw in 2019 but more than anything, we’re looking forward to seeing our customers enjoying the festivities once again and seeing the Christmas buzz back in all our venues.”

The special menu of drinks was created by their group bar development manager, Joey Medrington, and the full list is under wraps until the launch date.

However, one of the elves has let slip with a few of the potential recipes.

We’re expecting that their mixologists might be serving a Santa Colada, which contains a blend of Chambord raspberry liqueur, coconut, pineapple and raspberry, as well as Dreaming of a Flat White Christmas - a seasonal take on the classic espresso Martini, except with Grey Goose Vodka, espresso, vanilla, Jersey cream and a toasted marshmallow on the top. You’ll also be able to order the slightly less sweet mixture that is Twinkle Twinkle, which contains St Germain elderflower liqueur, a measure of Chilean Sauvignon Blanc and fresh white grapes, all shaken up and served in a Champagne flute.

