Some pour a couple of shots of gin or vodka to liven things up, while other insist on adding fruit to the mix.

Nearly every northern European country has their own traditional brew, often served up at Christmas markets to keep the cold away.

And plenty of Edinburgh pubs, bars and restaurants serve their own unique winter warmers.

Here are 10 of them.

1. The Scran & Scallie Located on Comely Bank Road, the Scran & Scallie gastropub has added mulled wine to its extensive range of tipples - including locally-produced beers - for the festive season. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. The Raging Bull Lothian Road bar The Raging Bull is known for its drinks making classes and espresso martinis. In December they also offer their own take on mulled wine - made with Edinburgh Gin. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Joseph Pearce The cosy living rooom atmosphere of Joseph Pearce, on Elm Row, is perfect for curling up with a mulled wine. There's also bar food with a Swedish twist to enjoy - completing the Scandinavian experience. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Ecco Vino The not-so-secret ingredient in Ecco Vino's mulled wine is luxurious tawny port. The intimate Italian bar on Cockburn Street also offers a wide selection of wines, antipasti, panini, salads and pastas. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales