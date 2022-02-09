Every day is a good day to eat a pizza – but, since it’s National Pizza Day, you have an extra reason for doing so.

Here in Edinburgh, there are dozens of splendid pizzerias offering everything from authentic Italian pizzas to New York-style delights.

We asked readers on our Facebook page the best restaurants to grab a delicious pizza in the Capital. This is what they said.

1. La Favorita La Favorita in Leith Walk serves up authentic Italian pizza freshly cooked in log-fired ovens. You can dine in or order a delivery. Photo: UGC Photo Sales

2. Pizzeria 1926 Pizzeria 1926 is a laid-back, traditional Neapolitan restaurant in Dalry Road, Haymarket. Photo: Pizzeria 1926 Facebook Photo Sales

3. Civerinos Civerinos combines the American dining experience with Italian food and New York style pizza. It started out in Hunter Square and now there's a Civerinos Slice in Forrest Road, in St John's Road, Corstophine, and on Portobello promenade. Photo: Civerinos Photo Sales

4. Caprice Caprice in Musselburgh High Street is a hugely popular pizzeria serving wood-fired pizzas made with freshly-prepared dough. Photo: Caprice Facebook Photo Sales