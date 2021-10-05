Nauticus in Leith is hosting one of the world's Top 50 Bars, Swift, for a cocktail pop-up that includes Irish coffee

However, now it has a special guest who will be temporarily taking over the drinks side of things, with customers able to expect a few exciting cocktails on the menu.

London cocktail bar, Swift, which has branches in Shoreditch and Soho and is listed at number 33 of the world’s 50 Best Bars, is visiting Nauticus’ Duke Street premises on Sunday.

This is part of Swift’s UK Staycation tour, sponsored by Pernod, which will also involve visits to Liverpool and Sheffield.

Swift’s Bobby Hiddleston, who owns the bars with his wife Mia Johansson, said: “The aim of the collaboration is to bring more attention to some of the greatest bars around the UK.

“After the last year-and-a-half spent in lockdowns and social isolation, the bar industries have been some of the worst hit by the pandemic, with many not being able to recover.

"The Swift Staycation is an exciting opportunity to bring both the people and bars together again to enjoy some of the finest serves in familiar places, just like before.”

The London and Edinburgh bars are working together on the drinks list, which is under wraps for now.

However, along with an “aperitivo-style cocktail menu”, they will definitely be offering Swift’s signature Irish coffee, which is made with a Colombian dark-roast filter coffee from Soho’s Algerian Coffee Stores, hand-whipped cream, stout-finished Irish whiskey, demerara sugar and fresh nutmeg.

At Nauticus, 90 per cent of their products are Scottish or have Scottish links, and they boast a drinks menu that’s divided into chapters – Spice Routes, The Gin Era, Wine Trading and The Whisky Boom – each of which reflects various periods in Leith’s history.

As Kyle Jamieson, owner of Nauticus, says: “We couldn’t be happier to have our good friends Bobby and Mia from the amazing Swift bars in London.

"It’s for sure one of our favourite bars in Europe and to host them is amazing. Sunday will be a great night full of friends, smiles and laughs and we are all looking forward to it.”

