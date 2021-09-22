Luckenbooths – with a cover of 140 – will open in the heart of Edinburgh’s Old Town on Friday and will offer a ‘twist’ on much-loved classic dishes with a menu designed to celebrate the best of Scotland’s local larder.

Taking its name from the locked booths which used to exist on the ground floor of the tenement buildings that formerly stood at the north of the Royal Mile, Luckenbooths will bring a contemporary, family friendly offering to the city centre with an outdoor terrace.

Located at 329 High Street, Luckenbooths will welcome back former chef from The Bon Vivant, Emma Clark-Szabo as head chef.

Working closely with suppliers in Edinburgh, Clark-Szabo has created local-inspired dishes with honey from Edinburgh Honey CO in Leith, batch whisky from Woven Whisky, and freshly caught lobster from Belhaven Lobster.

Anthony Hester, Director at The Bon Vivant Group said: “Luckenbooths is a fresh, new, family friendly concept for The Bon Vivant Group where guests can gather every week to catch-up over drinks with friends, come together with family for Sunday lunch or celebrate those big life moments with those closest to us.

“We have taken all of the classic elements of casual dining fused with the high quality, excellent customer service of our other venues and created a space that is central, contemporary and most importantly, family friendly.”

Guests can start the day with a hearty stack of Scotch pancakes complete with oat crumble and Edinburgh Honey Co. rose honey, or fresh and delicious beetroot glazed Scottish smoked salmon royale, with dill crème fraîche and rye toast.

The all-day menu includes Campbell’s haggis & beef shin bon bons, a vegan burger, and a crispy duck bowl with Asian ‘slaw, watermelon and toasted sesame.

Luckenbooths is also set to offer a specially created children’s menu with a range of delicious small and large plates that will delight diners of all ages.

The menu will include a Scottish beef burger, family favourite mac & cheese with vegetables, and for dessert a delicious chocolate brownie or mini plum mess.

To book, you can visit www.luckenboothsedinburgh.co.uk open from 7am until 1am.

