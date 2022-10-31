A new independent bakery is coming to Edinburgh city centre – and it will offer ‘award-winning’ Cornish pasties among other delicious treats.

MOR Bakery is set to open on the site formerly occupied by The Perfume Shop, located in between Vodaphone and Lush Spa at the West End of Princes Street.

The signage for the new bakery is already in place, and they will sell artisan cakes and bread, paninis, croissants, cakes and tarts, toasties, sausage rolls and their house speciality – “award-winning” Cornish pasties.

MOR Bakery is expected to open for business in Edinburgh very soon.

MOR, the Danish word for Mother, was founded by David Pearson, who was driven by his passion for baking and his love of the bold and flavourful.

The company already has branches down south at Chipping Campden, Chipping Norton and Stratford.