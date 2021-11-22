New Buckfast chocolate is collaboration between Edinburgh's Quirky Chocolate, Cheryl Jones Designs and Born In Scotland
An Edinburgh chocolatier has teamed up with two other businesses to create a new Buckfast-infused chocolate bar just in time for Christmas.
Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.
Quirky Chocolate has joined East Lothian-based illustrator Cheryl Jones Designs and gift company Born in Scotland to bring Buckfast lovers their new favourite treat.
The ‘Buckie Chocolate Bar’, the perfect gift for fans of the infamous tonic wine, has been made using smooth milk chocolate which has been mixed with Buckfast to create a ganache.
The fun lilac label has been designed by Cheryl Jones and the bar will be in stock at Born In Scotland, both online and in stores, throughout the festive season.
Buckfast has a notorious reputation in Scotland due to its high alcohol and caffeine content as well as its popularity among underage drinkers.
That’s why the creators of this inventive treat have jokingly urged everyone to eat responsibly and in moderation.
To buy a bar, visit any of the three collaborators’ websites at www.quirkychocolate.com, www.borninscotland.online or www.cheryljonesdesigns.com.